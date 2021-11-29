Advertisement

Prestonsburg sets up more than one million Christmas lights in Archer Park for holiday season

The city of Prestonsburg has made Archer Park a bit more merry with more than one million...
The city of Prestonsburg has made Archer Park a bit more merry with more than one million lights for the holiday season.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg set up and lit its annual Christmas light display at Archer Park on Thursday and it has already become a great success.

“You know we’ve had our lights up for three days now,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We’ve had over 7,200 cars and we’re averaging 2,405 cars a night.”

Stapleton says he has gotten hundreds of compliments from folks attending the lights and is proud of the work the city employees have done.

“Ours is really laid out well, it’s constant,” said Stapleton. “There is no break in between when you start you start in the lights and you finish in the lights.”

City officials say they want to invite families out to enjoy themselves and hopefully create new family traditions.

“We want it to be an event that people remember and it’s time for us to get out and start enjoying life again,” said Stapleton. “We’re really excited it is becoming a tradition. Families are planning on every Thursday night, you know, they have their dinner, they come here.”

Stapleton said the lights will remain on until Dec. 31 and there are plenty of opportunities to come out and enjoy.

“You really don’t wanna come out until about 5:45 or 6:00 right now and let it get dark so they just pop,” said Stapleton.

Along with the lights, a carnival will be opened during the evening on weekends, and appearances from Santa will be on Friday and Saturday evenings. Stapleton also said it is an honor and privilege to be able to carry on the tradition of the lights and honored to be the Mayor of Prestonsburg.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Assistance Needed
Prestonsburg Police identify suspect in theft case
Clay County road closed due to death investigation
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Bell County man facing assault charges following incident in Knox County
One Eastern Kentucky church distributes more than 600 Christmas gifts to kids
31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest

Latest News

Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah, a Jewish celebration that lasts for eight days.
WATCH | Lexington Rabbi hopes to kick off Hanukkah celebrations stronger than ever
Retailers are ramping up for one of the biggest shopping days of the season.
WATCH | Retail experts prepare Kentucky shoppers for Cyber Monday
37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicks off
37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters wraps up successfully
Today we remember the Gatlinburg Wildfires that claimed the lives of 14 people, injured...
Five Years Later: Gatlinburg Wildfires