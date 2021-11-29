Advertisement

Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s best new attraction top 10 list

The $20 million attraction opened in July and allows guests to experience the feeling of flying as they soar over the most iconic locations in the United States.
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA Today’s Best New Attraction Top 10 list.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SkyFly: Soar America at The Island in Pigeon Forge granted a nomination for USA Today’s Best New Attraction Top 10 list.

The $20 million attraction opened in July and allows guests to experience the feeling of flying as they soar over the most iconic locations in the United States.

Owners of the attraction said they wanted to bring something new to the area and to The Island.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s part theater and part ride and the goal is to simulate the experience of flying across the country and with that comes the movements, and the sights and the smells, the sense the mist. This adventure going all over the country from New York and Niagara falls down to the Florida Everglades over to Alaska down to Hawaii and right back here at the Smoky Mountains where you started from,” said Clay McManus with SkyFly.

Overall, the experience lasts about 30 minutes with the six-minute video in the end where you fly through the country.

Voting is open until Monday, Dec. 20 with winners being announced on Friday, Dec. 31.

