Omicron: local health officials advise caution but not overreaction

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Omicron is a new variant of COVID-19 that is a cause for concern for many people.

Kentucky River Health District Director, Scott Lockard remains focused on improving vaccination rates.

“The main thing we need to focus on here, especially in Kentucky River Health District, is to get vaccinated,” he said.

Lockard added if you have take the necessary precautions, family gatherings for the holidays should not be cancelled.

”It’s been a long time,” he said. “It’s been a long pandemic. It’s good for our mental health to get back with individuals, to see our families [and] to see our friends. Get vaccinated, get protected. That’s the best precaution.”

He said, beyond vaccinations, the precautions remain the same. Wear a mask in public spaces and frequently wash your hands.

Governor Beshear shared his thoughts on the variant at an event in Eastern Kentucky.

“Just like in the beginning of this pandemic there is so much we don’t know,” he said. “So, I’d ask everybody to breath and to give it enough time to have enough information.”

Omicron was first detected by South African scientists working with advanced detection systems on November 24. World Health Organization officials say the variant may be responsible for a recent spike in cases in South Africa.

The variant has also been detected in Botswana, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, Australia and Hong Kong.

Omicron was classified a “Variant of Concern” on November 26 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). No cases have been reported in the U.S. to date and the CDC said they were “grateful” to the South African government and its scientists who shared early information.

From a statement released to the media on November 26 CDC officials said, “CDC is continuously monitoring variants and the U.S. variant surveillance system has reliably detected new variants in this country. We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.”

Studies on the effectiveness of existing vaccines are ongoing.

