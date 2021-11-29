Advertisement

New STEM scholarship announced in honor of Carol Barr

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new scholarship program in honor of the late Carol Barr was announced Monday.

The scholarship is the result of a partnership with the Murry Foundation, The American Heart Association, and the Carol Barr Fund. They say the new scholarship can make a huge difference in the lives of girls in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials from the American Heart Association say that the establishment of the new Carol Barr Fund STEM Scholarship Program will allow high school girls from 54 Kentucky Appalachian counties to further their education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The program will award three $10,000 scholarships, that are renewable for four years, and three $2,500 one-year scholarships to girls from Eastern Kentucky. High schoolers from grades 9-12 are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Carol Barr passed away in June of 2020 from a heart condition called mitral valve prolapse, but before that, she was a woman in STEM.

“Carol was a wonderful mother and if we can support a future for women like her to live longer lives than we’re all in,” said Dr. Anne Murry, Murry Foundation.

Congressman Andy Barr was on hand for the announcement and said his wife was a go-getter. He said he’s proud to see his late wife’s legacy living on and creating opportunities for young women.

“The fund will continue to create young women leaders in STEM and create those role models for young women including my daughters. So, Carol will continue to be a role model for young women, but these young women who are going to get these STEM scholarships, go into leadership in science, technology, engineering, and math, they will themselves become role models,” said Congressman Barr, (R) Kentucky.

Application submissions for the scholarship will be accepted between the dates of November 29, 2021 and March 12, 2022. More details are below:

