Advertisement

New AG-Tech educational facility opens in Floyd County

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Officials with AppHarvest and Governor Andy Beshear were in Floyd County to celebrate the opening of a new educational facility.

The company’s container farm program has been growing and bringing in students across the region since 2018.

The new location is at the Floyd County School of Innovation. It will allow students to get hands-on experience with new agricultural technology.

“This is really special. These FFA students are gonna have more hands-on experience with the latest agriculture technology than anyone else in this country or perhaps in this world,” said Beshear.

This is the seventh container farm of its kind that the company has planted in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
Public Assistance Needed
Prestonsburg Police identify suspect in theft case
Hundreds came out to send off the National Guard members.
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Bell County man facing assault charges following incident in Knox County
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’

Latest News

It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron: local health officials advise caution but not overreaction
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron
Gov. Andy Beshear awards $25 million to Eastern Kentucky Counties
$2.5 million given to Eastern Kentucky counties through cleaner water program
How to avoid becoming a victim of larceny or burglary this holiday season