New AG-Tech educational facility opens in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Officials with AppHarvest and Governor Andy Beshear were in Floyd County to celebrate the opening of a new educational facility.

The company’s container farm program has been growing and bringing in students across the region since 2018.

The new location is at the Floyd County School of Innovation. It will allow students to get hands-on experience with new agricultural technology.

“This is really special. These FFA students are gonna have more hands-on experience with the latest agriculture technology than anyone else in this country or perhaps in this world,” said Beshear.

This is the seventh container farm of its kind that the company has planted in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.