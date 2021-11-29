Make-A-Wish, Macy’s team up to give Clark Co. girl with cystic fibrosis a ‘she shed’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through Make-A-Wish and Macys, a little girl’s dream has come true as they announced she will be getting a “she shed,” and was given some art supplies ahead of time.

For 12-year-old Kyla Blair, she said it will be great to have a space of her own to continue her passion in art.

“Outside of the house, it can just be mine, they can’t tell me to clean it up,” Kyla said.

Since Kyla was born, she has suffered from cystic fibrosis, which requires daily medication and many other treatments.

“We do percussion treatments, she does two rounds of breathing treatments every day, and so there’s a couple hours every day dedicated to just dealing with the disease,” Kyla’s father Jeremy Blair said.

But through it all, Kyla said she isn’t letting it stop her passion for art. And while she continues to improve her skills, Kyla is even hoping to start her own small business.

“I can color them personally, like I can write your name on it, you can give me like designs you want for it, and I can do that and then I can ship it to you,” Kyla said.

The Blair family said they’re so thankful for not only the work Make-A-Wish is doing for their daughter, but all the other children they help as well.

“It’s a great program and especially during this time of year it’s just great to see a lot of people with a charitable heart,” Jeremy said.

Kyla also wrote a letter to Santa to put in Macy’s Believe Mailbox. Money is donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for each letter put in.

