Lights on the Pond to kick off in Letcher County
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Letcher county will soon have a free attraction to get in the holiday spirit.
Lights on the Pond opens on December 1 and will be open until December 25 at Fishpond Lake.
On Saturdays, those with the event are offering a photo opportunity with Santa, a live nativity scene and free hot chocolate for kids.
Though the event is free, event leaders said donations are appreciated.
