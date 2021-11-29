Lights on the Pond to kick off in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Letcher county will soon have a free attraction to get in the holiday spirit.

Lights on the Pond opens on December 1 and will be open until December 25 at Fishpond Lake.

On Saturdays, those with the event are offering a photo opportunity with Santa, a live nativity scene and free hot chocolate for kids.

Though the event is free, event leaders said donations are appreciated.

