Lights on the Pond to kick off in Letcher County

Lights on the Pond in Letcher County
Lights on the Pond in Letcher County(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The people of Letcher county will soon have a free attraction to get in the holiday spirit.

Lights on the Pond opens on December 1 and will be open until December 25 at Fishpond Lake.

On Saturdays, those with the event are offering a photo opportunity with Santa, a live nativity scene and free hot chocolate for kids.

Though the event is free, event leaders said donations are appreciated.

