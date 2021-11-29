Advertisement

Law enforcement officials warn people about online shopping scams for the holidays

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As people check off their holiday shopping lists, its important to be aware of any online shopping scams.

If you receive emails from brands or retailers offering discounts asking you to provide them with your credit card or banking information, it is most likely a scam.

James East, Deputy Chief at the Hazard Police Department suggested being vigilant and not giving out any personal information unless its through the brand or retailer’s official website.

”Any reputable business is not going to email you and ask for your account number. Just be sure, if you see an offer that looks really good, then go to that website itself and see if you can find that same deal,” said East.

If you feel as though you are a victim of an online shopping scam, contact your bank to report the issue and see if you can receive a refund.

