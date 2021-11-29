Advertisement

Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees.

A statement from the National Forest Service said permits must be obtained online and allow each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.

The statement said trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than 4 inches tall.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes more than 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands, and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

