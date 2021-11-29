Advertisement

Ky. food pantry operating out of new location after devastating fire

The food pantry’s new location is an old gas station food mart on Baker Street in Lancaster. The location is already operational, but a lot more work needs to be done.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Garrard County Food Pantry, devastated by fire just two weeks ago, is operating out of their new home.

The food pantry’s new location is an old gas station food mart on Baker Street in Lancaster. The location is already operational, but a lot more work needs to be done.

The food pantry’s director, Gregory Cash, says they hope to have it fully operational by the end of the week. Two weeks ago, the old pantry was destroyed in a fire that police say was the result of arson.

A woman was arrested and is facing charges.

Since then, donations have poured in. Last week, they met all the needs for Thanksgiving, and, now, with Christmas on the way, they say they are in a better place than they would have been had a fire not happened.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch. You see these Hallmark movies. It’s like that” Cash said. “You have something tragic and at that moment, while they are putting out the fire, my phone is ringing from people, ‘we want to help, what can we do?’”

The pantry just got word that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, out of Lexington, will soon be delivering 24 pallets of food. That’s just among the incredible donations they have received in the wake of the fire.

Cash says they have a one-year lease on the new building but hope to make it the pantry’s permanent home.

