Advertisement

‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dakota Makres and WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.

“It will be a week or two before we know more about Omicron, but folks it’s important to remember we’ve been here before,” Gov. Beshear wrote on social media. “The information will be forthcoming and we will be transparent.”

The governor pushed the importance of getting the vaccine to protect everyone against Omicron and said now above 60% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose.

Gov. Beshear also noted the state’s positivity rate is now above 8%.

Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the new variant a cause for concern, but “not a cause for panic,” and said he was not considering any widespread lockdown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in death investigation
Police release name in Clay County death investigation, charges pending against driver
Public Assistance Needed
Prestonsburg Police identify suspect in theft case
Hundreds came out to send off the National Guard members.
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Bell County man facing assault charges following incident in Knox County
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’

Latest News

It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron: local health officials advise caution but not overreaction
New AG-Tech educational facility opens in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear awards $25 million to Eastern Kentucky Counties
$2.5 million given to Eastern Kentucky counties through cleaner water program
How to avoid becoming a victim of larceny or burglary this holiday season