‘Just breathe’: Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement on Omicron

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.

“It will be a week or two before we know more about Omicron, but folks it’s important to remember we’ve been here before,” Gov. Beshear wrote on social media. “The information will be forthcoming and we will be transparent.”

It will be a week or two before we know more about Omicron, but folks it’s important to remember we’ve been here before. The information will be forthcoming and we will be transparent. The best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/P8LkiH3xlv — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 29, 2021

The governor pushed the importance of getting the vaccine to protect everyone against Omicron and said now above 60% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose.

Gov. Beshear also noted the state’s positivity rate is now above 8%.

Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the new variant a cause for concern, but “not a cause for panic,” and said he was not considering any widespread lockdown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.