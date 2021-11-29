Advertisement

How to avoid becoming a victim of larceny or burglary this holiday season

(WBAY)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holiday season is a time for giving, but it can also be a time for getting things stolen.

To avoid getting your home, garage or outdoor shed broken into, Public Affairs Deputy at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Acciardo, recommended investing in outdoor lighting:

”One of the biggest things a thief hates is outdoor lighting,” he said. “We think that you can’t have too many outdoor lights and I like the motion detected lights and they’re very inexpensive right now. You can find them on Amazon or you can go to local businesses.”

Acciardo added that theft and burglaries are often the hardest crimes to investigate because there are rarely any witnesses. He said investing in video surveillance systems can also benefit these situations.

