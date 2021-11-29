Cooler start to the week, rain chances return to start December

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Frost is possible in some areas this morning, so give yourself time to get those cars warmed up.

Today and Tonight

Sunshine will take our temperatures up this afternoon, but not a lot. A dry cold front moved through overnight and even with the sun, we’ll be lucky to make it into the mid to upper 40s today. Clouds will start to increase tonight, but we will still slowly drop into the low 30s in most areas.

Extended Forecast

The last day of November on Tuesday looks pretty good. We should see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night and lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

The first day of December will start dry and fairly mild, but models are starting to show some scattered rain chances, especially later in the evening. Highs will still be very mild, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday and Friday look to stay mainly dry, but I can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower or two. Models get a little conflicted toward the end of the week. Temperatures will still be unseasonably mild topping out in the low to mid-60s as we start meteorological winter.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.