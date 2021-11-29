City of Whitesburg still accepting submissions for photo contest

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is still accepting submissions for its Amateur Holiday Photo Contest.

City hall will be accepting photos until Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The photos must relate to the holiday season with a variety of categories to choose from.

The categories include Christmas trees, photos with Santa, holiday pets, snow, winter nature, funny, cooking/baking and outdoor holiday lights.

Lee Adams with Whitesburg Tourism said each photo will be judged next Monday.

“People can bring in their photos either 5x7 or 8x10, framed,” she said. “It’s five dollars per photo and all money raised will go right back into Whitesburg Tourism.”

Adams said all the photos submitted will be displayed at city hall until December 30th.

