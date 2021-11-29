Advertisement

Church completely rebuilds after Gatlinburg Wildfires

Roaring Fork Baptist Church’s congregation was able to rebuild church in two years.
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five years after wildfires spread across Gatlinburg, Roaring Fork Baptist Church has rebuilt its facility and is holding church services.

“Around 7 p.m. [in 2016], the wildfires raged through Gatlinburg and they took the church,” Senior pastor at Roaring Fork Baptist Church, Dr. Kim McCrosky said. “We survived the fires.”

On Sunday, the congregation celebrated after rebuilding quicker than expected.

“Everybody who saw the building before was very sad that we lost the old building,” Roaring Fork youth pastor Casey Miles said. “There’s no way that we would’ve ever thought that we’d be where we are today.”

Miles has been a youth pastor at Roaring Fork for just over five years. He was at the church for about a month when the church burned down. It was expected to take four to five years to rebuild the church, but it only took two years with the help of the group Building for Christ out of Alabama.

“It blows our imagination to be blessed by God with the things we have,” Miles said.

The congregation was working to ensure flames never claim the building again. One precaution is firescaping. This includes using stone flower beds and keeping leaves out of the parking lot as best as possible.

Most of the congregation stayed together for the past five years. They even got together to pray for each other and the church just 12 hours after the fire burned the building down.

“Here we are worship God, praising God and I am just so grateful for what God has done for us,” Dr. McCrosky said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County road closed due to death investigation
Public Assistance Needed
Prestonsburg Police identify suspect in theft case
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Bell County man facing assault charges following incident in Knox County
Hundreds came out to send off the National Guard members.
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas
Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cooler start to the week, rain chances return to start December
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
14 people were killed in the fire that ravished Gatlinburg and parts of Pigeon Forge in 2016.
Remembering the Gatlinburg Wildfires five years later
With winter around the corner, Dr. Ryan Stanton says several other viruses are also becoming a...
Lexington doctor discusses concerns over new COVID variant