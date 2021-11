(WYMT) - Tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever is Meghan Roberts.

Meghan is a senior at Clay County High School and has a 4.6 GPA.

Meghan is a member of the archery team, the academic team, and a 20-20 rogers scholar.

Congratulations Meghan, Tonight’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

