AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Kentucky jumps four spots

Kentucky's Robyn Benton vs LaSalle
Kentucky's Robyn Benton vs LaSalle(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by NC State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. NC State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.

  1. South Carolina
  2. NC State
  3. T-2 Connecticut
  4. Stanford
  5. Baylor
  6. Indiana
  7. Arizona
  8. Maryland
  9. Iowa
  10. Louisville
  11. Tennessee
  12. Michigan
  13. USF
  14. Iowa State
  15. Texas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Ohio State
  19. T-18 Oregon
  20. Georgia
  21. FGCU
  22. Oregon State
  23. Notre Dame
  24. Florida State
  25. WVU

