AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Kentucky jumps four spots
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by NC State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. NC State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.
- South Carolina
- NC State
- T-2 Connecticut
- Stanford
- Baylor
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Maryland
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- USF
- Iowa State
- Texas
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Ohio State
- T-18 Oregon
- Georgia
- FGCU
- Oregon State
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- WVU
