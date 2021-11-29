AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Kentucky jumps four spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by NC State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. NC State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.

South Carolina NC State T-2 Connecticut Stanford Baylor Indiana Arizona Maryland Iowa Louisville Tennessee Michigan USF Iowa State Texas Kentucky Texas A&M Ohio State T-18 Oregon Georgia FGCU Oregon State Notre Dame Florida State WVU

