AP College Basketball Poll: Kentucky up one spot

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Duke has jumped to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after its win against Gonzaga. The Blue Devils earned 51 of 61 first-place votes. They climbed from fifth last week following a win that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. Purdue earned nine first-place votes to move up a spot to No. 2. Gonzaga, Baylor and UCLA round out the top five. Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin are the new additions to this week’s poll. Illinois, St. Bonaventure and Xavier fell out of the rankings.

  1. Duke
  2. Purdue
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Baylor
  5. UCLA
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Arizona
  12. BYU
  13. Tennessee
  14. Florida
  15. Houston
  16. Alabama
  17. Connecticut
  18. Memphis
  19. Iowa State
  20. USC
  21. Auburn
  22. Michigan State
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Michigan
  25. Seton Hall

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

