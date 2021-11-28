Advertisement

Toys for Tots ‘Hand it to a Hero’ toy drive a success

Hand it to a Hero toy drive
Hand it to a Hero toy drive(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky held their annual Hand it to a Hero toy drive. Various members of the Marines, law enforcement, and fire officials, stood outside both entrances of the Walmart on Campbell Lane and Walton Avenue helping collect donations.

One Marine Veteran has been a part of Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky for years and says where you can drop off a toy if you couldn’t make it to their toy drive, “we want to thank the entire community. We have over 200 boxes out at different locations around Bowling Green, so you can drop a toy off there, you can drop it off at the fire department,” says Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran.

Kimber Doyle is a youth ambassador for Toys for Tots, “the main thing about being a youth ambassador is like our motto was children serving and helping children. And so today I just want to help the youth get involved and grow and help our community because our community is very blessed because of all the help we receive.”

Cherry also added that the need will be even greater this year.

Donations are accepted until mid-December.

Warren County toy donations can be made after the deadline by taking them to any Bowling Green Fire Department. Those donations will go out Christmas morning with the department when they visit homes.

A complete list of box donation locations can be found on the organization’s website.

You can also apply to receive toys.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County
(Photos: Leslie County Sheriff's Dept./ Leslie County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary at Leslie Co. High School
Shoppers who braved the cold on Black Friday found deals in store at the Pikeville JCPenny, one...
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’
People lined the streets of Somerset on the morning of Saturday, November 27 to see off more...
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas
Virginia National Guard Troops at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday.
Gov. Northam, family and friends wish Virginia National Guard troops well as they prepare for deployment