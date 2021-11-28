Toys for Tots ‘Hand it to a Hero’ toy drive a success

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky held their annual Hand it to a Hero toy drive. Various members of the Marines, law enforcement, and fire officials, stood outside both entrances of the Walmart on Campbell Lane and Walton Avenue helping collect donations.

One Marine Veteran has been a part of Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky for years and says where you can drop off a toy if you couldn’t make it to their toy drive, “we want to thank the entire community. We have over 200 boxes out at different locations around Bowling Green, so you can drop a toy off there, you can drop it off at the fire department,” says Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran.

Kimber Doyle is a youth ambassador for Toys for Tots, “the main thing about being a youth ambassador is like our motto was children serving and helping children. And so today I just want to help the youth get involved and grow and help our community because our community is very blessed because of all the help we receive.”

Cherry also added that the need will be even greater this year.

Donations are accepted until mid-December.

Warren County toy donations can be made after the deadline by taking them to any Bowling Green Fire Department. Those donations will go out Christmas morning with the department when they visit homes.

A complete list of box donation locations can be found on the organization’s website.

You can also apply to receive toys.

