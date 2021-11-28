Mountains getting set for work week warmup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a particularly chilly and, at times soggy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, we look to finish the month of November on a rather mild note.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen a smattering of clouds around the mountains this afternoon, and some will continue to be with us overnight. But generally, skies should stay partly cloudy to mostly clear as we spend another night in the grip of a late fall chill. Lows finish up around the middle 20s.

We stay on the cooler side to start the work week with high pressure in place and a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Overall a pleasant-looking Monday...just chilly! Daytime highs only make the middle to upper 40s with out cooler than normal airmass in place. Fortunately, this should be our last below average day for awhile! Overnight lows stay cool, near or just above freezing under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Through the Work Week

We may be finishing up the month of November this week, but it certainly won’t feel like it! High pressure continues to build in overhead and just to our east. This means winds switch to a warmer direction, allowing highs on Tuesday to warm into the upper 50s, and near 60° by Wednesday! We’ll even see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days.

We stay above average for the back half of the week, mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s, before a few more clouds build in ahead of a weak system for Friday. Either way, highs for the end of the week and the weekend stay near 60°. We’re going to be keeping an eye on a bit of a stronger system by the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.