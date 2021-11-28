Kentucky re-enters coaches poll after Louisville win

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats re-enter the coaches poll after defeating Louisville in the Governor’s Cup, 52-21.

After Oklahoma State upset rival Oklahoma for the first time since 2014 in the annual Bedlam game, the Cowboys have jumped up to No. 5 in the Week 13 Coaches Poll. Oklahoma, meanwhile dropped out of the top 10, falling two spots down to No. 11.

Michigan also jumped three spots to No. 3 in the poll, taking Ohio State’s spot after beating the Buckeyes 42-27 in its first rivalry win since 2011. Ohio State, conversely, dropped four spots to fall to No. 7. Georgia remains solid at No. 1 with every first-place vote, while Alabama remains comfortably at No. 2. Cincinnati sits at No. 4.

After losing its first game against North Texas, UTSA fell out of the poll. Wisconsin also dropped out after ruining its chances of playing for a Big Ten Championship by losing to Minnesota in the season finale. Texas A&M dropped nine spots to No. 23 after a loss to LSU. Clemson re-entered the poll after being unranked a week ago, along with Arkansas at No. 25.

See the full Coaches Poll top 25 below. First-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Georgia (62)

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma

12. Iowa

13. Michigan State

14. BYU

15. Pitt

16. Houston

17. Utah

18. Wake Forest

19. San Diego State

20. NC State

21. Louisiana

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. Clemson

25. Arkansas

