Kentucky re-enters coaches poll after Louisville win
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats re-enter the coaches poll after defeating Louisville in the Governor’s Cup, 52-21.
After Oklahoma State upset rival Oklahoma for the first time since 2014 in the annual Bedlam game, the Cowboys have jumped up to No. 5 in the Week 13 Coaches Poll. Oklahoma, meanwhile dropped out of the top 10, falling two spots down to No. 11.
Michigan also jumped three spots to No. 3 in the poll, taking Ohio State’s spot after beating the Buckeyes 42-27 in its first rivalry win since 2011. Ohio State, conversely, dropped four spots to fall to No. 7. Georgia remains solid at No. 1 with every first-place vote, while Alabama remains comfortably at No. 2. Cincinnati sits at No. 4.
After losing its first game against North Texas, UTSA fell out of the poll. Wisconsin also dropped out after ruining its chances of playing for a Big Ten Championship by losing to Minnesota in the season finale. Texas A&M dropped nine spots to No. 23 after a loss to LSU. Clemson re-entered the poll after being unranked a week ago, along with Arkansas at No. 25.
See the full Coaches Poll top 25 below. First-place votes in parenthesis.
1. Georgia (62)
2. Alabama
3. Michigan
4. Cincinnati
5. Oklahoma State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma
12. Iowa
13. Michigan State
14. BYU
15. Pitt
16. Houston
17. Utah
18. Wake Forest
19. San Diego State
20. NC State
21. Louisiana
22. Kentucky
23. Texas A&M
24. Clemson
25. Arkansas
