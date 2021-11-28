Advertisement

Governor’s Cup stays in Lexington, Kentucky beats Louisville 52-21

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky defeated Louisville in the Governor’s Cup 52-21. The Wildcats have now won three in a row against the Cardinals, and lead the series 18-15.

Will Levis rushed for four touchdowns, tying a school record. Six other players have done it at Kentucky: Benny Snell (twice), Lynn Bowden, Artose Pinner, Moe Williams, Sonny Collins and Rodger Bird.

Wan’Dale Robinson also set the single season receptions with 94.

Kentucky finds out their bowl future Sunday, December 5.

Kentucky-Louisville Final Stats
