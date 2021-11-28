Governor’s Cup stays in Lexington, Kentucky beats Louisville 52-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky defeated Louisville in the Governor’s Cup 52-21. The Wildcats have now won three in a row against the Cardinals, and lead the series 18-15.

Will Levis rushed for four touchdowns, tying a school record. Six other players have done it at Kentucky: Benny Snell (twice), Lynn Bowden, Artose Pinner, Moe Williams, Sonny Collins and Rodger Bird.

La'Vell Wright, the fourth-string tailback, goes 41 yards up the middle for another Kentucky touchdown.



It's 52-14 with 3:54 to go. That's 513 yards to 277. Almost 400 rushing for the Cats. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 28, 2021

Wan’Dale Robinson also set the single season receptions with 94.

Kentucky finds out their bowl future Sunday, December 5.

Kentucky-Louisville Final Stats (StatBroadcast)

