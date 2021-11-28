Dre’una Edwards double-double powers No. 20 Kentucky past La Salle

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Dre’una Edwards scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the 20th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team downed LaSalle 74-52 on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Robyn Benton added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cats, while Rhyne Howard had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kentucky (4-1) also got 12 points and four assist from freshman Jada Walker.

The Cats hit 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) from the floor in the game, including eight of 19 (42.1 percent) from behind the arc. UK forced 17 LaSalle turnovers and turned those into 14 points. Kentucky also held the advantage in points in the paint (28-18) and fast-break points (9-0).

