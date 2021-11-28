Advertisement

Dre’una Edwards double-double powers No. 20 Kentucky past La Salle

FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, in this Thursday, Jan. 7 2021, file photo. Howard was named to the preseason Associated Press NCAA college basketball All-America team on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Dre’una Edwards scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the 20th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team downed LaSalle 74-52 on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Robyn Benton added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cats, while Rhyne Howard had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kentucky (4-1) also got 12 points and four assist from freshman Jada Walker.

The Cats hit 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) from the floor in the game, including eight of 19 (42.1 percent) from behind the arc. UK forced 17 LaSalle turnovers and turned those into 14 points. Kentucky also held the advantage in points in the paint (28-18) and fast-break points (9-0).

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County
(Photos: Leslie County Sheriff's Dept./ Leslie County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary at Leslie Co. High School
Shoppers who braved the cold on Black Friday found deals in store at the Pikeville JCPenny, one...
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Will Levis scores against Louisville
Governor’s Cup stays in Lexington, Kentucky beats Louisville 52-21
Roundball Preview: Pulaski County Maroons
Roundball Preview: Pulaski County Maroons
The Yellow Jackets finish with a 13-1 record.
Middlesboro falls to LCA 58-0