Clay County road closed due to death investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Chop Bottom Rd. in Clay County is closed until further notice due to an ongoing death investigation.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the Clay County Sheriffs Office responded to a complaint of a vehicle over a hill.

When Clay County Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith arrived on the scene, Deputy Smith found the vehicle and discovered a dead man inside.

The identity of the subject is being withheld at this time, and the road will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.