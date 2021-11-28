AP Poll: Kentucky re-enters at No. 25
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after squeaking past Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Iowa
- Houston
- Pitt
- Wake Forest
- SDSU
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- NC State
- Clemson
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
