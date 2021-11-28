Advertisement

AP Poll: Kentucky re-enters at No. 25

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after squeaking past Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa
  16. Houston
  17. Pitt
  18. Wake Forest
  19. SDSU
  20. Louisiana-Lafayette
  21. NC State
  22. Clemson
  23. Arkansas
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Kentucky

