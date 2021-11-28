AP Poll: Kentucky re-enters at No. 25

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after squeaking past Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

Georgia Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Oklahoma Utah Iowa Houston Pitt Wake Forest SDSU Louisiana-Lafayette NC State Clemson Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.