37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters wraps up successfully

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 37th Festival of the Mountain Masters wrapped up Saturday.

Event Coordinator Jyssica Bennett called it a Harlan County tradition.

One that started through family with her sister-in-law.

“Coming out, shopping, being with family and friends,” Bennett said. “It’s just to get out and spend the day and shop local.”

Some of the vendors participating came from the Pine Mountain Settlement School.

Executive Director Preston Jones said his organization was thankful for the opportunity given by the festival.

“By helping them get to market and to create some sustainable income for them and their families,” he said. “It’s really meaningful work and very important, especially in these days.”

Bennett said they saw a great turnout, with more than 50 vendors participating.

“I’m very, very happy. We didn’t have a whole lot of time to put this year’s together,” she said. “Next year, we’re going to start in July but if you look around, we have a really great turnout.”

Jones called the festival a gathering of talented crafters.

He adds that each unique booth selling items was filled with history.

“These people are amazing, the skills and the crafts that these people have stewed on and passed down from generation to generation,” Jones said. “It’s important to support that and make sure it continues.”

Bennett said they are already looking towards next year’s festival.

She adds they hope to find more ways to improve it for those involved.

“Talk to people sooner, reach out. Maybe go to other festivals and get information from people away from here that’ll come and set up,” Bennett said. “Try to start planning a lot sooner.”

Bennett said she wanted to thank everyone who made the festival possible.

