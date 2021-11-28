Advertisement

31-year-old first responder from NKY loses battle to cancer

Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
Samuel "Sam" Spille was remembered Saturday after losing his battle with cancer.
By Alison Montoya
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURLINGTON, KY (WXIX) - A Boone County first responder was remembered Saturday morning at the Linneman Funeral Home in Burlington after losing his battle with cancer.

Samuel “Sam” Spille lost his battle to a rare form of cancer last week at the young age of 31, his father Tom Spille said.

Tom says that Sam grew up in the firehouse with him, and it was fitting his son wanted to lead a life of service.

His son was best known for his drive to help others and his genuine, kind smile.

“The other day, we (were) talking in the hospital, and he said, Dad, we just help people, that’s who we are.’ That’s what he wanted to do. He had plans he wanted to get out and still help people,” Tom said.

Sam served several years with the Fort Mitchell Fire Department and Boone County Water Rescue. Even when his son was battling cancer, his father said he continued to help where he could.

Tom told him he was proud of the life he led.

“I told him every day, especially these last 15 weeks, how proud I was of him. He was so positive throughout. He said he was going to walk out of the hospital,” Tom said.

Tom adds that it’s been tough losing his son so young, but he knows they will be reunited again, “I want to say Sam I love you, I miss you. I’ll see you again someday, you’re a Christian, and I know where you’re at,” Tom said.

