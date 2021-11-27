WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Show - November 26, 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have made it to the state semifinals on the gridiron and four mountain teams are vying this Friday night for a trip to Kroger Field next weekend.

Not only that, but the basketball Cats were back in action against North Florida.

We’ve got all the action on the way at 11:10 p.m. on WYMT and in the above livestream.

