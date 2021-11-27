Advertisement

Sun and clouds, cooler temperatures wrap up the weekend, start next week

WYMT Partly Cloudy
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few clouds will carry us into overnight hours and through parts of Sunday, but overall, the next few days look nice.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds have been slowly increasing today and that trend will continue overnight. We should drop into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies, so it should not be as cold as it has been the last few mornings.

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds as highs approach the 50-degree mark. A dry cold front will move through Sunday night and into early Monday, which will drop our temperatures significantly. Lows Sunday night, even under partly cloudy skies will drop into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Due to the passage of that cold front, highs on Monday, even with sunshine mixing in with the clouds, temperatures will struggle to climb past the mid-40s. It will be a chilly start to the last days of November.

The good news is that those last days and even the first couple of days of December, which starts Wednesday, look dry. Highs will start a warming trend on Tuesday, heading into the mid to upper 50s before soaring into the low 60s on Thursday. Our next best chance for rain will come at the end of next week.

