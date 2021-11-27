Advertisement

Snowshoe kicks off season

Skiers break a ribbon to open the slopes.
Skiers break a ribbon to open the slopes.
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The winter sports season kicked off at Snowshoe.

The slopes were opened for business on Thanksgiving Day at the West Virginia resort.

Several hundred skiers and snowboarders were on hand for the first laps of the season.

Snowshoe’s high elevation and state-of-the-art snow making system allow the resort to consistently be among the first ski areas to open in the region each year.

