Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, other charges in Pulaski County

Anthony M. Schultheiss was arrested Friday, November 26, 2021
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is in jail following an arrest on burglary charges, among others, Friday in Pulaski County.

Just after noon, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent out to a report of a burglary in progress on Heartland Drive. Deputies were told that witnesses has seen a man break into the house and take items from it before getting into the passenger side of a gray Nissan Altima and leaving.

Deputies found a car matching the description driving down Ferry Road, and pulled it over. 23-year-old Anthony Schultheiss was sitting in the passenger seat and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Deputies then searched the car, finding a loaded pistol in the floorboard and a pair of cowboy boots.

After investigation, it was determined that Schultheiss broke into the home and stole the pistol and cowboy boots.

Schultheiss was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

