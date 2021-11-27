Advertisement

Scott Co., Georgetown Professional Firefighters hold inaugural Stop, Drop, and Run 5k

A cold morning didn’t stop over 200 people from coming out to the race.
A cold morning didn't stop over 200 people from coming out to the race.
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County and Georgetown Professional Firefighters held their inaugural Stop, Drop, and Run 5k at Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown.

The event benefited Toys for Tots, and organizers were looking to fill an ambulance with toys for kids in the community.

The cold morning didn’t stop over 200 people from coming out to the race.

“We’ve had a great turnout. I believe he said we had over 200 people here. We all cheer each other on, and knowing it all goes out for a good cause is well worth everything,” said Scott Markey, the Toys for Tots liaison for Scott County.

Markey was shocked by the great turnout.

“The people have donated a lot of toys. We’re going to fill that ambulance. People have donated a lot of money that’s going to go locally here for the toys for tots foundation, and I call it a big success for our first one,” said organizer Joshua Cromer.

Cromer worried that the race after Thanksgiving would deter people, but it was a great way to exercise after the holiday and give back for some.

“Well, I enjoyed it a lot, and to see all my friends... after Thanksgiving, we burning turkey off,” said Mason Smith, a race participant.

People of all ages and even different states came out to support the cause. Larry Geoscio from Indianapolis came out to participate.

“This is my 51st 5k this year. My buddy is from Crittenden, so he signed me up over here, so I said I’ll do this one too, and I’m 72 years old doing this,” said Geoscio.

Organizers are pleased with the race’s success, and they are hoping to hold it next year as well.

