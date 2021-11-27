Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - In 2021 the ball did not bounce the Maroons way, but this season they’re looking to the press to turn things around.

“We’re trying to establish an identity on the defensive side of the ball. we want to play fast and we want to get up and turn people over and try to turn as much offense out of our defense as we can so getting these guys to buy into it is a big part of it,” said Pulaski County Head Coach, John Fraley.

The Maroons open their season on the road at Madison Central on November 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County
(Photos: Leslie County Sheriff's Dept./ Leslie County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary at Leslie Co. High School
Shoppers who braved the cold on Black Friday found deals in store at the Pikeville JCPenny, one...
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Pulaski County Maroons
The Yellow Jackets finish with a 13-1 record.
Middlesboro falls to LCA 58-0
Belfry beats East Carter to advance to Kroger Field
Belfry beats East Carter 48-26 to advance to Kroger Field
Johnson Central gets revenge against Franklin County
Johnson Central gets revenge against Franklin County, winning 42-24