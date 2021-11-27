Roundball Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

(WYMT) - In 2021 the ball did not bounce the Maroons way, but this season they’re looking to the press to turn things around.

“We’re trying to establish an identity on the defensive side of the ball. we want to play fast and we want to get up and turn people over and try to turn as much offense out of our defense as we can so getting these guys to buy into it is a big part of it,” said Pulaski County Head Coach, John Fraley.

The Maroons open their season on the road at Madison Central on November 30th at 7:30 p.m.

