Advertisement

Prestonsburg Police seek help identifying suspect in theft case

Public Assistance Needed
Public Assistance Needed(City of Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect.

Police said theft occurred at Pink Elephant Gun and Pawn. They said the man pictured entered and stole a semiautomatic handgun, left and returned.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the City of Prestonsburg Police Department at (606) 886-1010 or message them on Facebook.

Police say you may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County
(Photos: Leslie County Sheriff's Dept./ Leslie County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary at Leslie Co. High School
Shoppers who braved the cold on Black Friday found deals in store at the Pikeville JCPenny, one...
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

One Eastern Kentucky church distributes more than 600 Christmas gifts to kids
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
The red bags given at Small Business Saturday in Pikeville contained a map and 10 "downtown...
City of Pikeville hosts Small Business Saturday
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting