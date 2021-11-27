Prestonsburg Police seek help identifying suspect in theft case
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect.
Police said theft occurred at Pink Elephant Gun and Pawn. They said the man pictured entered and stole a semiautomatic handgun, left and returned.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the City of Prestonsburg Police Department at (606) 886-1010 or message them on Facebook.
Police say you may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.