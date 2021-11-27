Police chase leads to arrest, charges in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy start to the weekend for deputies in Wayne County.

Back on November 15th, police arrested Matthew Brown as part of an ongoing investigation into the sales of drugs. On Friday, deputies received a warrant to arrest another man, Baron Alexander, on similar charges.

Friday night around 9, while trying to serve the warrant, deputies spotted Alexander driving a car on Highway 167. When they tried to pull him over, he took off. Police chased Alexander for several miles down state and county roads, including through downtown Monticello.

Deputies were finally able to corner him in front of a home on Highway 200.

Baron Alexander was taken into custody and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, possession of a radio that sends/receives police messages and numerous traffic violations. This was on top of the charges of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime as specified in the warrant deputies were trying to originally serve him with.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

