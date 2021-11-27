Advertisement

Pikeville takes care of Raceland 36-7 to advance to title game

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final home game for the McNamee and Son tandem, the Pikeville Panthers took care of Raceland to advance to Kroger Field, winning 36-7.

The tone was set early with Blake Birchfield getting the handoff from Isaac McNamee and making a 53-yard house call to put the Panthers up 7-0 early.

Raceland would struggle to get offense going early as well, as a quick three-and-out ending in a sack.

McNamee found Zac Lockhart, who dives to make the catch early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-0 and the Panthers would never look back.

No stopping Chris McNamee’s squad on this Friday night, earning their first trip to Kroger Field in two years.

”It’s really special,” Coach McNamee said. “You know, we’ve had a great four years here, for him to end it here on a win playing as well as he did, I’m just tickled to death today to be his dad, but also to be his coach.”

The Panthers will take on Russellville in the Class 1A Championship on Friday at noon.

