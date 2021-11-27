Advertisement

Middlesboro falls to LCA 58-0

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was over before it began as Middlesboro fell in the semifinals to LCA, 58-0.

The Yellow Jackets rarely crossed the 50-yard line and Lexington Christian took advantage of turnovers in the loss.

Despite the loss, Middlesboro finishes the season 13-1 with their first state semifinal appearance since 2002. That year, they took a lead on Beechwood before falling in the Class 1A semifinals.

Coach Larry French says he likes where the program is but need to make sure they keep kids coming out for football.

“Well we’re making strides,” Coach French said. “Back three years ago, we were struggling to win a football game. We’ve got this thing going in the right direction. We’ve got community behind us. We just got to get more kids out to play and we got to find some time to get in the weight room and get stronger.”

Middlesboro will retain some pieces from this year’s semifinal run, including dual-threat quarterback Cayden Grigsby. However, they do lose leading rusher Caleb Bogonko heading into next season.

LCA will take on Beechwood in the Class 2A Championship on Dec. 4.

