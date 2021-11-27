Kentucky earns fifth victory, beats North Florida 86-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The #10 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team finished Black Friday on a winning note as they downed the North Florida Ospreys 86-52.

Dontaie Allen and Tyty Washington led the Cats in scoring with 14 points apiece. They were two of four Wildcats who finished with double-digit points Friday night.

Oscar Tshiebwe had double-digit rebounds by the end of the first half, with 11 in the first frame. He finished with his fifth double-double of the season totaling 12 points, and 16 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler also recorded a double-double, with 12 points, and 14 assists.

The Wildcats continue their homestand Monday in another streaming-only game. Kentucky welcomes in the Central Michigan Chippewas for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the North Florida vs. Kentucky game on November 26, 2021. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.