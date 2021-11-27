Advertisement

Kentucky earns fifth victory, beats North Florida 86-52

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, center, looks for an opening between North Florida's Emmanuel...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, center, looks for an opening between North Florida's Emmanuel Adedoyin (0) and Dorian James (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The #10 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team finished Black Friday on a winning note as they downed the North Florida Ospreys 86-52.

Dontaie Allen and Tyty Washington led the Cats in scoring with 14 points apiece. They were two of four Wildcats who finished with double-digit points Friday night.

Oscar Tshiebwe had double-digit rebounds by the end of the first half, with 11 in the first frame. He finished with his fifth double-double of the season totaling 12 points, and 16 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler also recorded a double-double, with 12 points, and 14 assists.

The Wildcats continue their homestand Monday in another streaming-only game. Kentucky welcomes in the Central Michigan Chippewas for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the North Florida vs. Kentucky game on November 26, 2021.
Full statistics from the North Florida vs. Kentucky game on November 26, 2021.

