Johnson Central gets revenge against Franklin County, winning 42-24

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A year after being knocked out of the playoffs by the same team, Johnson Central took care of business against Franklin County, 42-24, to advance to Kroger Field.

The Flyers were the last team to defeat Jim Matney’s Golden Eagles last season, in the last game Matney coached at home.

The Golden Eagles came out hot, scoring less than one minute into the game. Franklin County would come back, however, taking a brief lead after halftime, scoring 14 unanswered points.

A 91-yard touchdown by Zack McCoart took care of that, but it was the energy of the whole team that propelled Johnson Central to a win.

”Well, we’re just excited,” Interim Head Coach Steve Trimble said. “The kids played so hard all year, they’ve overcome such adversity, as we all know, but they worked so hard. The hardest working bunch of kids I’ve ever seen that work and not one complaint all year.”

“They just go about their business, work extremely hard,” Trimble added. “We go after it every day in practice and great attitudes, great work ethic, and it did such a good job.”

Johnson Central will take on Boyle County in the Class 4A state title game on Friday at 8 p.m.

