City of Pikeville hosts Small Business Saturday

The red bags given at Small Business Saturday in Pikeville contained a map and 10 "downtown dollars" to be used at local shops. Folks with red bags were also rewarded with raffle tickets and the winner was announced at Pikeville Christmas Tree Lighting later that same evening.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville hosted Small Business Saturday which is a very important day for small businesses in the downtown area and throughout the region.

“Small Business Saturday in downtown Pikeville is a really special day for our local merchants,” said Pikeville’s Executive Director of Economic Development Jill Fraley-Dotson. “It’s really the kickoff to the Christmas shopping season for our downtown stores.”

The Pikeville Main Street Program also hosted a red bag event where folks could earn rewards for shopping local instead of a big box store.

“I think people are really getting away from the big boxes,” said Mayor of Pikeville Jimmy Carter. “They want to come back to the mom and pops and the downtown areas and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Small Business Saturday also served as a return for some businesses as the pandemic hit the area throughout 2020 and 2021.

“COVID really put a lot of restrictions on us last year so this is really a reopening of sorts for a lot of our small businesses downtown,” said Fraley-Dotson. “A lot of them did take a hit as so many people did throughout our country”

Drawing people to the downtown area, boosting the local economy, and ensuring small businesses can flourish.

“I think it’s very important that we can get those people back into town and I think they’re understanding it now,” said Mayor Carter. “The traffic that we’re getting downtown now with all these new businesses is really outstanding and we’re very proud to be a small part of that.”

Pikeville Main Street Director Minta Trimble also said the event was a huge success and she and other officials hoped the event will grow in the future.

