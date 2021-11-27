Advertisement

Bell County man facing assault charges following incident in Knox County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man is facing charges following an incident earlier this week at a Knox County home.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, dispatchers took a call about shots being fired and a possible assault underway at a house on Rice Hill Lane.

When deputies arrived at the home, victims told them Michael Allen Lee, 21, of Middlesboro came to the home, started an argument about a dog and then started to assault a woman.

They told police Lee got into a car, drove down the driveway a short distance and fired several shots toward the people at the home before leaving the scene. The deputy found a shell casing from the gun in the driveway.

Police found Lee in the parking lot of a nearby truck stop using the description of the truck given to him by the victims. Inside the truck, they found a handgun matching the one used at the scene. Once deputies ran a background check, they found Lee was already a convicted felon and had a parole violation from Bell County.

He is charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, giving an officer false identifying information, assault and was also served on the parole violation.

He is being held at the Knox County Detention Center.

