Belfry beats East Carter 48-26 to advance to Kroger Field

GRAYSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Belfry Pirates proved Friday that championships aren’t won in September, beating East Carter 48-26.

After starting out 0-5, the worst start to a season in more than 60 years, the Pirates handled East Carter to advance to Kroger Field.

The Pirates were hot from the start Friday night, never letting off the gas.

“At one point, I think we were the only ones that believed that because we didn’t look good for a while,” Head Coach Philip Haywood said. “But every week we kept getting better and I’m so proud of these guys.”

“I told you that last week and I’m just as proud this week because they just keep rising to the occasion,” Coach Haywood added. “And I’ve told them at the beginning of the playoffs that if we can play long enough, we can get pretty good.”

The Pirates will take on Paducah Tilghman in the Class 3A Championship on Saturday at noon. The last time Belfry played in the State Championship in 2019, they won it all, beating Bell County 30-20.

