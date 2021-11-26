‘This is our version of Black Friday’: Business owners are gearing up for Small Business Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small Business Saturday is coming up quickly and business owners in downtown Pikeville are ready to open their doors.

“This is kind of our version of Black Friday, so you may hit your big boxes on Black Friday,” said Appcycled owner Jasmine Meade, “but then for Small Business Saturday we’re hoping you will come and check out us little guys and be able to partake in some of our deals and discounts that we’ll have going to get your holiday shopping off to a kick.”

Folks in the community are also preparing for the holidays ahead by getting some early Christmas shopping in this weekend all while helping boost the local economy.

“When you do shop small first before you head to these big box stores, head to Amazon, things like that, when you do keep that money local,” said Two Chicks & Co. owner Emily Hall, “it does nothing but good for the whole community.”

Friendly customers, business owners, and neighbors all helping each other out.

“To me, it’s more than just like retail going shopping like you would you know, at Walmart, or Marshalls or something like that,” said Meade. “Here, I’m building a relationship with my customers and we’re becoming friends and I’m trying my best to tailor the experience to them.”

Helping businesses keep their doors open and shopping small for a bigger cause.

“It keeps these businesses open, it keeps this vitality alive downtown,” said Hall. “It’s an awesome, awesome event and it’s so great to see everybody out in the downtown area shopping.”

Along with specials and discounts at local small businesses, Pikeville’s Main Street Program is also hosting many family-friendly events such as a scavenger hunt, a visit from Santa, hot chocolate, and much more.

