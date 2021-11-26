Somerset residents plan big send-off for deploying National Guard units

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Southern Kentucky National Guard units are preparing for a big sacrifice.

The units are being deployed right after Thanksgiving and just before Christmas.

Residents in Somerset are being asked to line the streets downtown in order to give them a proper send-off.

Downtown Somerset is all decked out for the holidays.

Mayor Alan Keck has asked for decorations of another kind, people, to line East Mt. Vernon to Main Street as the guard leaves for the airport to head out on their next mission.

“And what better way to do it on Thanksgiving weekend,” Keck asked. “They are willing to give the ultimate sacrifice, going far overseas, to protect us. To protect our freedoms and we thought this was a small gesture to say thank you. We appreciate them.”

People can come by city hall, the energy center, in Somerset and pick up a flag before lining up between there and Main Street.

“I think this is an opportunity for all of us to pause and thank them,” Keck said. “Be grateful and appreciative. The old saying ‘freedom’s not free.’ This is another example of that.

Organizers want to stress that this isn’t a parade, since streets will not be closed. They would like to encourage everyone to stay on the sidewalks to make sure everyone is safe.

Mayor Keck says early response shows that it could be crowded in the downtown area.

“Yes, stay out of the streets, stay on the sidewalk, stay in your yard or stay at city hall,” Keck added. “Plenty of room. We will spread out across city hall. Go to the fountain square, They will be driving through the fountain.”

The unit will meet up with others from other Kentucky cities before they leave the airport.

For security reasons, the guard could not say exactly where they are being deployed, only that it is overseas.

