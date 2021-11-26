Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary at Leslie Co. High School

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to reports of a burglary at Leslie County High School on Saturday morning, November 20th.

School officials were able to provide video surveillance which showed a man parked behind the school taking a number of items from a wrecker.

Some of the stolen items included Stihl line trimmers and a chainsaw.

On Wednesday, deputies found a vehicle matching the one in the video and obtained a warrant to search the property. Inside the car was a Stihl chainsaw that matched the description of the stolen item.

Further investigation led to the discovery of four line trimmers along with several other items.

Upon questioning, Donald Hall admitted to the thefts and was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

