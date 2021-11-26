Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary at Leslie Co. High School

(Photos: Leslie County Sheriff's Dept./ Leslie County Detention Center)
(Photos: Leslie County Sheriff's Dept./ Leslie County Detention Center)(Leslie County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to reports of a burglary at Leslie County High School on Saturday morning, November 20th.

School officials were able to provide video surveillance which showed a man parked behind the school taking a number of items from a wrecker.

Some of the stolen items included Stihl line trimmers and a chainsaw.

On Wednesday, deputies found a vehicle matching the one in the video and obtained a warrant to search the property. Inside the car was a Stihl chainsaw that matched the description of the stolen item.

Further investigation led to the discovery of four line trimmers along with several other items.

Upon questioning, Donald Hall admitted to the thefts and was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
Food City Theft
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child

Latest News

Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort.
Legislative staffers receive new office furniture
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County
31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
Shoppers who braved the cold on Black Friday found deals in store at the Pikeville JCPenny, one...
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky