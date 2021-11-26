Roundball Preview: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles are looking to deliver on last season’s promise.

“I think for us, we have got to have some kids step up and play some big varsity minutes they’ve haven’t played before,” said Leslie County head coach Justin Rice. “Our bench is going to be deeper this year than it has been in the past. We got to limit our turnovers and and we’ve got to shoot the ball well.”

The Eagles open up their season against Whitley County on Monday.

