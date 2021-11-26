Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Leslie County Eagles

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles are looking to deliver on last season’s promise.

“I think for us, we have got to have some kids step up and play some big varsity minutes they’ve haven’t played before,” said Leslie County head coach Justin Rice. “Our bench is going to be deeper this year than it has been in the past. We got to limit our turnovers and and we’ve got to shoot the ball well.”

The Eagles open up their season against Whitley County on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Sen. Rand Paul discusses the potential vaccine mandate and masks.
Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work
Custom Guitar shop, DLC Custom Guitars in Laurel County
Custom guitar shop steadily growing in Eastern Kentucky despite pandemic
Food City Theft
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Madison Cox will represent the United States at the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.
Jackson County-native to represent USA in Junior PanAm Games
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Report: LSU has “legitimate interest” in Mark Stoops
Roundball Previews: Hazard Lady Bulldogs