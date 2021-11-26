New Christmas light festival and market premieres in Cincinnati
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This season, the Duke Energy Convention Center is being transformed into a dazzling Christmas wonderland.
Lumaze Cincinnati invites you to “Glow Around the World” and marvel at the towering four-story light tree, illuminated castles and playgrounds, 10-foot snowmen that never melt, and more.
The festival and market takes place from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30.
For more information visit the Lumaze website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.