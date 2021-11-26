New Christmas light festival and market premieres in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This season, the Duke Energy Convention Center is being transformed into a dazzling Christmas wonderland.

Lumaze Cincinnati invites you to “Glow Around the World” and marvel at the towering four-story light tree, illuminated castles and playgrounds, 10-foot snowmen that never melt, and more.

The festival and market takes place from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30.

Checking out the Lumaze Christmas Lights Festival! The festival kicks off today at the Duke Energy Convention Center and runs through December 30th..This years theme: #GlowAroundTheWorld 😎 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ojwqq1ZKxT — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 26, 2021

