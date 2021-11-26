Advertisement

Lexington church continues meal donations after Thanksgiving

The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.
The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First Baptist Church Bracktown Reverend Rodney McFarland Jr. set a joyful mood as members of the church’s Evangelism Outreach Ministry prepared to give thanks by preparing a meal for those in need.

For outreach director Carolyn Givens and her team, it wasn’t just about the food, but it is also about feeding the soul.

“I got these to put in, prayer cards,” Givens said.

They also had blankets, socks, and gloves.

Givens reminded us that every day can be a Thanksgiving.

The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
Food City Theft
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child

Latest News

Small businesses in Pikeville are preparing for more customers than usual as Small Business...
‘This is our version of Black Friday’: Business owners are gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Several southern Kentucky National Guard units are preparing for a big sacrifice. The units are...
Somerset residents plan big send-off for deploying National Guard units
37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicks off
37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicks off
Several southern Kentucky National Guard units are preparing for a big sacrifice. The units are...
Send-off ceremony planned in Somerset for National Guard unit being deployed overseas