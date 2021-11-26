Dry conditions for much of the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly and dreary Thanksgiving Day around the Mountains on Thursday...we’ve got much nicer weather on the way as we head into the weekend itself.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet another chilly one on the way as high pressure has settled into the region. That means we’ll continue to see mostly clear skies throughout the night tonight, encouraging temperatures to tumble once again. We’re back in the low to middle 20s for overnight lows tonight.

A nice rebound on the way for our Saturday afternoon as high pressure slowly works off to the east. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as light southerly winds allow highs to get back up near average, back into the lower 50s. A few more clouds work in at night for a low in the low to middle 30s.

The end of November and Beyond

It’s hard to believe that the end of the month is upon us, but it’s finally here! We’ll see more sunny skies for Sunday...there’s a small chance for a sprinkle or two as a front tries to push through the area, but models have been keeping the greatest chance for that north of the region. Highs will dip a bit, into the upper 40s, but still a generally pleasant day.

In fact, the models have changed their tune a bit into the new week, with much drier conditions in place for much of the week, with temperatures even warming up by late in the week. With highs near 50° Tuesday warming to near 60° by Thursday!

