Construction company gives away 700 turkeys

The main course for the Thanksgiving dinner was covered for 700 families thanks to the generosity of one company
The main course for the Thanksgiving dinner was covered for 700 families thanks to the generosity of one company
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The main course for Thanksgiving dinner was covered for 700 families thanks to the generosity of one company.

1st Executive Construction set up shop in the parking lot of Rio Grande along 5th Avenue in Huntington Wednesday for a free turkey giveaway.

The company gave away 14 to 16 pound turkeys on a first come first served basis.

The company says the goal for next year is to giveaway 1,000 turkeys.

In 2019, 200 turkeys were given to those in need.

